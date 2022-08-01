The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market is expected to grow by $ 353.77 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310910/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the inhaled nitric oxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries, favorable government initiatives, and a rise in research and development activities.

The inhaled nitric oxide market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Neonatal respiratory treatment

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

• Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the number of patients with COPD as one of the prime reasons driving the inhaled nitric oxide market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the prevalence of diseases in newborns and FDA encouragement for clinical inhaled nitric oxide will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on inhaled nitric oxide market covers the following areas:

• Inhaled nitric oxide market sizing

• Inhaled nitric oxide market forecast

• Inhaled nitric oxide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inhaled nitric oxide market vendors that include Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech. Also, the inhaled nitric oxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



