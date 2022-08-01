The Global Epoxy Primers Market is expected to grow by $ 2.80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epoxy Primers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310908/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the epoxy primers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of applications, the automotive industry driving demand for epoxy primers, and growth in the construction industry.

The epoxy primers market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The epoxy primers market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Solvent-borne

• Waterborne



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the implementation of solar reflective epoxy primers as one of the prime reasons driving the epoxy primers market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings and increasing strategic acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the epoxy primers market covers the following areas:

• Epoxy primers market sizing

• Epoxy primers market forecast

• Epoxy primers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epoxy primers market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Clever Polymers, DuluxGroup Ltd., Grand Polycoats Co. Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Eastwood Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., Triangle Coatings Inc., and Tuff Coat Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Also, the epoxy primers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



