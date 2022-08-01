Precision Agriculture Market Size is projected to reach USD 19.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.95%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision agriculture is also known as satellite agriculture, precision Ag or precision farming, on-demand agriculture, and site-specific crop management. The site-specific crop management is an agricultural management theory based on measuring, responding to, and observing plant and intra-field crop variability.

Precision agriculture is dependent on specialised systems, software, and IT services. Accessing real-time data about the conditions of the crops, soil, and ambient air, as well as other pertinent data such as hyperlocal weather forecasts, labour costs, and equipment availability, is a component of this strategy. Farmers now have access to real-time images of individual plants thanks to satellites and robotic drones. These images can be processed and integrated with sensors and other data to generate guidance for immediate and future decisions, such as exactly which fields to water and when or where to plant a specific crop.





Advanced Technology Decreases the Cost of Production

Precision farming is a method of farming that utilises the internet of things (IoT), software, artificial intelligence, big data, and other technologies to optimise the use of farm inputs in order to reduce costs and increase productivity. According to a study conducted by MDPI, Basel, Switzerland, the use of pesticides and fuel decreased significantly after precision farming was adopted. Although there would be substantial fixed costs during the adoption phase, variable costs would decrease significantly. The labour cost decreases by approximately 20 per cent and the farm's long-term productivity increases. Precision agriculture is assisting the world in addressing the challenges posed by climate change and a growing population by enhancing the productivity and profitability of crops without negatively impacting the environment.

Latest Technology Drives the Market

Demand for smartphone integration in precision agriculture has increased due to the growing popularity of smartphones . Advanced applications compatible with all smartphones have been developed by businesses. With the integration of smartphones, farmers are able to monitor their fields from anywhere, and the data is backed up in the cloud. The farmer's needs are met by the fact that smartphones support Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Consequently, the surge in smartphone adoption has created enormous opportunities for the global precision agriculture market. The improvement of agricultural facilities is made possible by technological progress. The development of monitoring protocols and systems for monitoring and managing farms and farm workers is one of the most significant changes in the use of mobile devices in agriculture. For example, in December 2020, a survey conducted by the leading news agency, "The Print," revealed that farmers in India have adopted advanced technology and that the use of smartphones in agricultural activities has enabled them to achieve nearly double their income and output of other farmers.

Future Lies In Ai-Based Solutions

The use of AI-based applications and tools facilitates controlled and precise farming by providing farmers with the necessary information or guidance regarding the use of fertilizers, water management, crop rotation, pest control, and type of crop to be grown based on soil, and nutrition management , and optimal planting. In farms, pests are controlled using AI-based tools. They use satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to compare it with historical data to determine whether insects have landed on the farm and what kind of insects they are. AI is also utilised in weather forecasting to assist farmers in deciding the type of crop to cultivate and monitoring the quality and nutrition level of the soil. Precision farming techniques based on AI assist farmers in monitoring the health of their crops, resulting in a high-quality harvest.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 19.24 Billion by 2030 CAGR 14.95% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Offering, Technology, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, CropX, AgSmarts Inc., AgSense LLC, AGCO Corporation, DICKEY-john, Monsanto Company, Ag Leader Technology. Key Market Opportunities AI-Based Solutions Will Shape the Futures Key Market Drivers Variable Cost Decreases with an Increase in Productivity

More Acceptance of the Latest Technologies and Smartphones in Agriculture

Regional Analysis

North America is the most dominant market for Precision Agriculture globally. Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS), a GNSS-based solution, is the most popular technology in North America, with a market penetration of 66 per cent. The market potential for satellite-based devices and equipment in North America is substantial. Increasing demand for real-time kinetic technology, fertiliser and sprayer controllers, robotics, variable rate irrigation, networks, and remote sensing technologies is primarily responsible for the market's expansion. US-based precision agriculture software companies include AgLeader, Agri-vision, Blue River Technologies, Crop Venture Incorporated, Farm Works, and Holland Scientifics.

This trend is followed by Europe, some countries in the Asia Pacific region like Japan, China, South Korea, India and certain other countries like Brazil, Argentina, Cuba and South Africa.





Key Highlights

The global Precision Agriculture market was valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.95% 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.24 billion by 2030 at a 2022 to 2030. The global Precision Agriculture market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, application and region.

Advanced technologies and decreased cost of production drive the market.

North America is the most dominant market for Precision Agriculture globally. This trend is followed by Europe, some countries in the Asia Pacific region like Japan, China, South Korea, India and certain other countries like Brazil, Argentina, Cuba and South Africa.





List of Top Precision Agriculture Market Companies

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Navigation Limited

CropX

AgSmarts Inc

AgSense LLC

AGCO Corporation

DICKEY-john

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology





Market Segmentation

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others (demand forecasting, customer management, payables and receivables)

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

By Technology

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Application





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Precision Agriculture Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Marine, Aviation, & Transport (MAT) Market Size & Forecast Political Risk & Credit Insurance Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Brokers Market Size & Forecast Non-Brokers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Distribution Channel Canada By Type By Distribution Channel Mexico By Type By Distribution Channel Latin America By Type By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Distribution Channel France By Type By Distribution Channel U.K. By Type By Distribution Channel Italy By Type By Distribution Channel Spain By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By Type By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Distribution Channel China By Type By Distribution Channel Australia By Type By Distribution Channel India By Type By Distribution Channel South Korea By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Distribution Channel South Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Kuwait By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Company Profile AXA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio American International Group Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allianz Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

JDLINK, an information management product, was released by Deere & Company in July 2021. The product's connectivity services are provided at no additional cost. They facilitate the connection of machines for customers.

In July 2021 , AGCO Corporation debuted the pilot version of its Precision Ag Line (PAL) programme, a tool designed to streamline support services for farmers utilising AGCO's solutions for mixed-fleet operations. AGCO's brands, including Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, and Precision Planting, have access to PAL's precision farming expertise.

, AGCO Corporation debuted the pilot version of its Precision Ag Line (PAL) programme, a tool designed to streamline support services for farmers utilising AGCO's solutions for mixed-fleet operations. AGCO's brands, including Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, and Precision Planting, have access to PAL's precision farming expertise. Raven Industries announced in May 2021 the launch of its new autonomous product brand, OMNI. This brand highlights the company's autonomous solution capabilities.

AGCO, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, collaborated in May 2021 with Raven and other brands. The objective is to evaluate spraying technology in an effort to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of crop protection product application.





