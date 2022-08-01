ALSTOM SA: Alstom completes divestment of its Coradia Polyvalent platform, its Reichshoffen production site in France and its TALENT3 platform, currently developed in Hennigsdorf, Germany to CAF

English French

Alstom completes divestment of its Coradia Polyvalent platform, its Reichshoffen production site in France and its TALENT3 platform, currently developed in Hennigsdorf, Germany to CAF

Closing of transaction with CAF required by the European Commission in relation to the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Completion of the divestment commitments for the clearance of the Alstom/Bombardier transaction by the European Commission





1 August 2022 – Alstom announced today that it has concluded the divestment of its Coradia Polyvalent platform, its Reichshoffen production site in France and its TALENT3 platform, currently developed in Hennigsdorf, Germany to CAF. The transaction is part of Alstom’s commitments to the European Commission in relation to Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

To ensure a seamless transition, Alstom will honour its remaining obligations under existing orders for TALENT 3; and will operate in consortium with CAF to fulfil existing contracts for Rolling Stock delivery from the Reichshoffen site.

The transaction complies with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representative bodies and was subject to regulatory approvals. Alstom wishes to thank the local teams for their ongoing contributions to its success over the last decades.

Finally, this milestone signals the completion of the divestment commitments to the European Commission for their clearance of the Alstom/Bombardier transaction.

