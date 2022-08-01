The Global Animal Sedative Market is expected to grow by $ 190.96 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Sedative Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310905/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, growing applications of animals in medical research, and growing investment in R and D activities.

The animal sedative market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The animal sedative market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Parenteral

• Oral



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of pet animals as one of the prime reasons driving the animal sedative market growth during the next few years. Also, rising expenditure on veterinary care and enhancing the quality of care in animals during diagnosis and surgical procedures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the animal sedative market covers the following areas:

• Animal sedative market sizing

• Animal sedative market forecast

• Animal sedative market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading animal sedative market vendors that include Akorn Operating Co. LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bayer AG, Bimeda Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG, and Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Jurox Pty Ltd., Konig SA, Laboratorios Richmond, Merck KGaA, Modern Veterinary Therapeutics LLC, Randlab Pty Ltd., Troy Laboratories Pty Ltd., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., Orion Corp., and Ouro Fino Saude Animal Group.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

