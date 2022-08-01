Flag Football Coming to Disney

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 21-22, 2023, flag football teams from across the USA will descend on The Most Magical Place on Earth for the AFFL Youth World Flag Football Championships. This tournament will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Accommodations will be at the popular Disney's All-Star Sports & Music Resort. This one-of-a-kind youth flag football tournament is open to ANY team from ANY league with all age groups from 6U-16U for the boys/co-ed division and 8U-17U for the girls division.

Each team will play four round robin games on Saturday for seedings. The top seed from each state in their respective age division advance to the World Championships on Sunday. In the championships, the top seeds will face the other top states and some international teams for the title of "Flag Football World Champions." The other remaining teams will advance to the "Open National Championships."

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on the BEST fields and the BEST location. We are very excited to see which states have the top youth flag football teams out there," AFFL Youth CEO Austin Bradshaw said. "We are also thrilled to open the tournament up to ANY team from ANY league. There are so many teams out there that play flag football but never get an opportunity to play on the biggest stage. Well, now they have their chance while having a fun family vacation."

Tournament registration is open at www.zortssports.com. Registration ends Dec. 1, 2022, or when spaces sell out (whichever happens first). For more information, contact the AFFL Youth on Instagram via DM, email abradshaw@affl.com or visit www.afflyouth.com.

