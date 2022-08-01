Weather Forecasting Services Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.53%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weather forecasting services use many meteorological methods and instruments. Weather forecasting uses a variety of methods to examine atmospheric data and predict existing and future weather conditions. Weather forecasting relies on organized and unstructured data to enhance analytical productivity and income for a variety of end-use sectors.

Market growth is driven by aviation, transportation, and end-use safety concerns. Renewable energy production boosts market growth. Complex weather forecasting models and a labor shortage may limit market growth. Advances in computing systems and a burgeoning transportation industry in developing countries will boost the weather forecasting services market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/weather-forecasting-services-market/request-sample





Global Weather Forecasting Services Market: Drivers



Today's Farmers Need Weather Forecasting Services

Seasons and weather affect farming considerably. When growing fruits, vegetables, and legumes, temperature and other factors must be considered. Meteorological-dependent crop production requires accurate weather data. Climate change has made weather and climate risk management in agriculture more important. Growing population means more need for agricultural products. Changing climates make agricultural management more vital and require careful planning. The farming business relies on weather predictions to plan for the forthcoming season. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Agricultural and food security are threatened by climate change (IPCC). Farmers can benefit from better weather and climate early warning systems. Weather forecasting tools help farms feed a growing global population.

Computer Technology Advances

Computer advancements have propelled meteorology's expansion. Doppler radar can detect a microburst (a wind shear induced by a thunderstorm's outflow). Terminal Doppler weather radar detects and reports airspeed loss due to low altitude wind shear. Dual polarization technology helps forecasters distinguish between types of precipitation and their amounts. Navy radar could improve weather forecasts. Such advances could boost the sector. Weather forecasting services enable safe, interoperable network communications for land and sea rescue, administration, and support operations.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.78 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.53% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Forecast, Organization Size, Industry, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AccuWeather, Meteosim S.L., StormGeo, Precision Weather Services, Meteoblue AG, CustomWeather, Weather Routing Inc., TempoQuest, Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd., GLOBAL WEATHER CORPORATION, Skyview Systems, Fugro, BMT Group Ltd., Speedwell Weather Ltd., Earth Networks,

Inc., DTN Key Market Opportunities Weather Forecasting Services Are in High Demand in Today's Farming Industry Key Market Drivers Weather Forecasting Services Are in High Demand in Today's Farming Industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/weather-forecasting-services-market





Global Weather Forecasting Services Market: Key Future Opportunities

Supercomputers Boost Computing Power

Weather predictions use a complex, high-energy infrastructure. Environmental observation data has risen rapidly in recent years, a survey says. Weather forecasting centres are expected to deliver integrated solutions that meet forecasters' computing needs and enable data mobility, management, and cost ownership.

Thanks to enhanced supercomputers' ability to analyze high-resolution weather forecasts and climate models, weather predictions will be more accurate. Forecasters can better understand long-term weather trends using simulation-based methods and complicated software models. Simulated weather forecasts and supercomputers ensure accurate weather forecasts because they use data-driven models for predictive modeling and knowledge discovery. So, the development of supercomputers could boost the weather forecasting services business.

Regional Overview of Global Weather Forecasting Services Market

The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2021, North America maintained a leading position in the market with a revenue share of more than 28%, and it is likely to hold this position throughout the forecast period. Investments in R&D, qualified experts, and technological infrastructure all contributed to the market's growth. The US is home to The Weather Company (IBM), AccuWeather, Inc., DTN, and Earth Networks, among others. Companies with headquarters outside North America, like the Netherlands' Fugro, have offices there.

Over the predicted period, Asia Pacific is expected to have a 7% CAGR. The surge is due to the developing technology infrastructure in the region. According to the Germanwatch global climate risk index 2021, several Asia Pacific states are prone to weather and climate effects. Increased activity in the region is expected to raise demand for weather forecasting technology. For example, the agriculture industry requires tailored weather forecasts to limit the likelihood of undesirable results.





Key Highlights

The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 3.78 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 3.78 billion by 2030, increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Forecast, the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into Nowcasting, Short-range, Medium-range, and Long-range. It is predicted that the medium-range sector would have the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into Nowcasting, Short-range, Medium-range, and Long-range. It is predicted that the medium-range sector would have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. By Organization Size, the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprises category is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period.

the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprises category is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period. By Industry, the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into Agriculture, Aviation, Energy & Utilities, Renewables, Logistics & Transportation, Marine, Retail, Media, Manufacturing, and Others. In 2021, the media sector was the most dominant part of the market and held a revenue share of more than 15 percent.

the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into Agriculture, Aviation, Energy & Utilities, Renewables, Logistics & Transportation, Marine, Retail, Media, Manufacturing, and Others. In 2021, the media sector was the most dominant part of the market and held a revenue share of more than 15 percent. By Region, the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Over the projection period, North America is expected to keep its dominance in the market, with a revenue share of over 28%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/weather-forecasting-services-market/request-sample





Major Players in Global Weather Forecasting Services Market

AccuWeather, Inc.

Meteosim S.L.

StormGeo, DTN

Precision Weather Services

Meteoblue AG

CustomWeather

Weather Routing Inc.

TempoQuest

Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd.

GLOBAL WEATHER CORPORATION

Skyview Systems

Fugro

BMT Group Ltd.

Speedwell Weather Ltd.

Earth Networks





Global Weather Forecasting Services Market: Segmentation

By Forecast

Nowcasting

Short-range

Medium-range

Long-range

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry

Agriculture

Aviation

Energy & Utilities

Renewables

Logistics & Transportation

Marine

Retail

Media

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Weather Forecasting Services Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Forecast Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Nowcasting Market Size & Forecast Short-range Market Size & Forecast Industry Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Agriculture Market Size & Forecast Aviation Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Forecast By Industry Canada By Forecast By Industry Mexico By Forecast By Industry Latin America By Forecast By Industry Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Forecast By Industry France By Forecast By Industry U.K. By Forecast By Industry Italy By Forecast By Industry Spain By Forecast By Industry Rest of Europe By Forecast By Industry Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Forecast By Industry China By Forecast By Industry Australia By Forecast By Industry India By Forecast By Industry South Korea By Forecast By Industry Rest of Asia-Pacific By Forecast By Industry Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Forecast By Industry South Africa By Forecast By Industry Kuwait By Forecast By Industry Rest of Middle East & Africa By Forecast By Industry Company Profile AccuWeather Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Meteosim S.L Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio StormGeo Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/weather-forecasting-services-market/toc





Recent Developments

January 2022 - AccuWeather Global Weather Centre, AccuWeather today announced that it has acquired Plume Labs®, a provider of environmental technology based in Paris, for an undisclosed sum, with effect from today. The acquisition marks AccuWeather's 15th since the company's establishment 59 years ago. The acquisition was completed in December 2021, and AccuWeather began integrating the business in January 2022.

January 2022 - The eagerly awaited update to the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network® had been made public by AEM. The ENTLN now makes it easier for AEM clients to track lightning in real time and deliver early warning for severe weather occurrences that could endanger operational effectiveness and public safety thanks to major improvements to location accuracy and lightning detection efficiency.





News Media

Smart Agriculture Market to Expand at a Remarkable Impressive CAGR during Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

High-Temperature Insulation Market : Information by Product (Ceramic Fiber, Insulating Firebrick, Calcium Silicate), Application (Petrochemicals, Ceramics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Concentrated Solar Power Market : Information by Type (Power Towers, Stirling Dish), Application (Utilities, Enhanced Oil Recovery), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Synoptic Weather Stations Market : Information by Solution (Software, Hardware), End-User (Aviation and Transportation, Agriculture, Power and Energy), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Automated Weather Station Market : Information by Solution (Software and Hardware), Verticals (Agriculture, Aviation, Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy), and Region–Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com