Sylvine Bouan appointed CFO of Voltalia

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the arrival of Sylvine Bouan on July 1, 2022 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She succeeds Marie-Odile Lavenant, who takes on new responsibilities within the group.



"I am delighted to welcome Sylvine and wish her every success as Chief Financial Officer of Voltalia. I am convinced that her personal and professional qualities will enable her, together with the men and women of the group, to meet the challenges that await Voltalia", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Sylvine Bouan has 20 years of experience in finance. After more than six years spent in auditing at KPMG in France, Romania and Russia, Sylvine became in 2009 Financial Director of Auchan Supermarkets in Russia. Back in France, she became Corporate Finance Director of Auchan Retail International, then Finance & Wealth Management Director of Auchan France.

She succeeds Marie-Odile Lavenant, who has taken on new responsibilities within the group as Director of Internal Audit and Director on the boards of a number of subsidiaries, starting with Helexia and Greensolver.

"On behalf of all the teams, I would like to warmly thank Marie-Odile for her commitment as CFO and for her work on numerous structuring projects in a context of very strong growth: since her appointment in 2016, Voltalia's revenues have increased threefold. Marie-Odile's experience will be particularly useful in her new functions, especially in supporting the growth of our main subsidiaries," said Sébastien Clerc.

Next on the agenda: First half 2022 results, on September 28, 2022 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment