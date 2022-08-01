The Global GigE Camera Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.15% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GigE Camera Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310899/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the GigE camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for GigE cameras in security and surveillance, increasing demand for industrial image processing, and technological flexibility regarding bandwidth.

The GigE camera market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The GigE camera market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Area scan camera

• Line scan camera



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of GigE cameras in healthcare applications as one of the prime reasons driving the GigE camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for multi-functionality cameras and increasing adoption of 3D vision technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GigE camera market covers the following areas:

• GigE camera market sizing

• GigE camera market forecast

• GigE camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GigE camera market vendors that include Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Emergent Vision Technologies Inc., GEViCAM Inc., Hangzhou Ai Ke Electronics Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Imperx Inc., JAI AS, LUCID Vision Labs Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., OMRON Corp., Photonfocus AG, Pleora Technologies Inc., Sony Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TKH Technology Poland, Toshiba Corp., and INET Electronics and Trade ltd. Also, the GigE camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

