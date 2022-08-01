The Global Sodium Chlorite Market is expected to grow by $ 68.66 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Chlorite Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310896/?utm_source=GNW

97% during the forecast period. Our report on the sodium chlorite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by scarcity of water leading to increasing use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals, environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers, and rising demand for disinfectants.

The sodium chlorite market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The sodium chlorite market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Water treatment

• Paper

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the medicinal applications of sodium chlorite as one of the prime reasons driving the sodium chlorite market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and joint ventures and rising demand from healthcare industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sodium chlorite market covers the following areas:

• Sodium chlorite market sizing

• Sodium chlorite market forecast

• Sodium chlorite market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sodium chlorite market vendors that include Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Elements, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd., ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Parchem Fine, and Specialty Chemicals, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tronox Holdings Plc. Also, the sodium chlorite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

