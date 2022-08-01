The E-commerce logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 58.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310895/?utm_source=GNW

93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in social commerce, an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, and the growth of e-commerce startups.

The e-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia analysis includes the service segment.



The e-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



This study identifies the technological advances in e-commerce logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia growth during the next few years. Also, recent development and strategic alliances and automation of e-commerce logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia covers the following areas:

• E-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia sizing

• E-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia forecast

• E-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia vendors that include BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd, PT Dakota Buana Semesta, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik, PT. Global Jet Express, PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir, PT. Tri Adi Bersama, and SF Express Co. Ltd. Also, the e-commerce logistics market in southeast Asia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________