Monthly information about voting rights and shares in the capital – July 2022

MAISONS DU MONDE

Société anonyme

Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros

Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou

793 906 728 RCS Nantes

ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 31 July 2022, was as follows:

31 July 2022 30 June 2022 Shares in the capital 45,241,894 45,241,894 Shares cancelled during the month 1,937,757 0 Gross total of voting rights 43,288,097 45,241,894 Net total of voting rights 42,495,919 42,500,807

