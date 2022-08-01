The Global Veterinary Telehealth Market is expected to grow by $ 147 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.03% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310893/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the veterinary telehealth market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing population of livestock, increasing global pet adoption, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals.

The veterinary telehealth market analysis includes the service type segment and geographic landscape.



The veterinary telehealth market is segmented as below:

By Service Type

• Teleconsulting

• Telemedicine

• Telemonitoring

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for remote veterinary monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary telehealth market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance in developing countries and a surge in spending on veterinary care will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the veterinary telehealth market covers the following areas:

• Veterinary telehealth market sizing

• Veterinary telehealth market forecast

• Veterinary telehealth market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading veterinary telehealth market vendors that include Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., and Whiskers Worldwide LLC. Also, the veterinary telehealth market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310893/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________