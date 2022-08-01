SECU joins Governor’s Office to kick off School Supply Drive

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce that it is once again partnering with the North Carolina Governor’s Office for the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. Supplies donated will help to ensure that students and teachers across North Carolina have what they need for a successful academic year.



This is SECU’s fourth year supporting the effort and serving as collection sites for the event. Donations will be accepted at its statewide network of 274 branches from August 1 through August 31.

Wish list items include paper of all types, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, dry erase markers, USB flash drives, spiral notebooks, sanitizing wipes, and tissues. Through a collaborative effort of local Communities In Schools affiliates, TeachNC, and the Governor’s Office, the collected supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county where they are received.

“We are happy to assist with this important effort to support North Carolina teachers and students through the collection of much-needed classroom supplies,” said Jim Hayes, SECU president and CEO. “Not only does our presence in all 100 counties makes us a natural fit to serve as donation sites, the supply drive is a great demonstration of our credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’”

“While you’re out shopping, consider buying some extra school supplies to donate,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our teachers work so hard, and they shouldn’t have to dip into their pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies that their students need.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

