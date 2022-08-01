The Global Industrial Display Market is expected to grow by $ 3.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Display Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310892/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing trend of BYOD, increasing CAPEX spending on displays in the military sector, and inherent advantages contributing to environmental sustainability.

The industrial display market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial display market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Panel mount monitors

• Open frame displays

• rugged displays

• Marine displays

• Other types



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of foldable and flexible displays as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial display market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for next-generation three-dimensional (3D) displays and increasing vertical integration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Industrial display market sizing

• Industrial display market forecast

• Industrial display market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial display market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., BOE Varitronix Ltd., Hannstar Display Corp., Japan Display Inc., LG Electronics Inc., LITE MAX, Maple Systems Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Planar Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and Winmate Inc. Also, the industrial display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

