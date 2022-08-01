3DX and Jessco Racing Targeting Land Speed Record at Bonneville Salt Flats

Seattle WA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art advanced manufacturer specializing in additive 3D Metal Printing and subtractive manufacturing technologies, announced today it will be attending Bonneville Speedweek at the Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah from August 10 -16, 2022.



The Bonneville Salt Flats is home to all kinds of speed-shattering records that are usually set at a myriad of racing events held here including: the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials and Bonneville Speed Week —the largest meet of the year, attracting hundreds of drivers in all racing classes who compete to set new land speed records in all kinds of racing categories.

3DX Industries, Inc. has been involved in the design and printing of custom racing parts for years and is sponsoring Jessco Racing in their quest to set a new land speed record in the 3000CC, partial Streamliner, pushrod class.

“The team at 3DX has built custom racing parts for over 10 years, including 3D metal printed intake manifolds, billet machined brake calipers, blower bearing end caps, an intake for a Toyota Supra Race Team, custom control switch for KTM off road Motorcycles and other racing components,” said Vice President Nicholas Coriano. “We’re honored to be a part of this world class event,” he added.

“We manufacture custom and production parts with complexity and precision more efficiently through our additive manufacturing capabilities,” added Roger Janssen, 3DX President and CEO.

3DX personnel invite all shareholders and race fans to come by and meet with us and the Jessco Race Team at the “race pits” during the week.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is an advanced manufacturing company focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of subtractive precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

