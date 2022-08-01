At 30.50% CAGR, Global Automotive Blockchain Market Size to Surpass USD 1,825.06 Million by 2028 | Automotive Blockchain Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Automotive Blockchain Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain, Financing, Mobility Solutions, Others), By Provider (Middleware Provider, Infrastructure and Protocols Provider, Application and Solution Provider), By Mobility Type (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Commercial Mobility), Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Blockchain Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 369.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,825.06 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

The study examines the market in terms of revenue in each of the major regions, which are classified into countries. The report analyses the global automotive blockchain market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period.

What is Automotive Blockchain? How big is the Automotive Blockchain Industry?

Market Overview:

Blockchain technology is a relatively new technology that has the ability to completely alter the automotive industry by moving away from a centralized to a decentralized system. Third-party middlemen, whose services are currently required in the automotive industry, will no longer be required with the introduction of blockchain in the industry. Through blockchain technology, the automotive industry operations, such as design, production, distribution, marketing, selling, finance and servicing of vehicles, will become more flexible and can also effectively contribute to the growth of the automotive industry.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/automotive-blockchain-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 202+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 369.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,825.06 Million CAGR Growth Rate 30.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, carVertical, Helbiz, Tech Mahindra, SHIFTMobility, BigchainDB, and Others Key Segment By Application, Provider, Mobility Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Automotive Blockchain Market: Growth Factors

The factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are an increase in e-mobility and on-demand services, the popularity of car/ride sharing among young urban consumers, increasing sales of automobiles globally, reduced operational costs, and the need for faster transactions. The rise in adoption of blockchain for logistics and transportation, the development of new business models for the automotive aftermarket, and the increasing vehicle recall optimization in the US, are opportunities for the market. Global blockchain operators are facing the challenge of integrating blockchain interface with existing systems for applications, such as peer-to-peer trading, smart contract generation and other potential blockchain applications in the automotive sector.

Browse the full “Automotive Blockchain Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain, Financing, Mobility Solutions, Others), By Provider (Middleware Provider, Infrastructure and Protocols Provider, Application and Solution Provider), By Mobility Type (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Commercial Mobility), Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-blockchain-market



Automotive Blockchain Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global automotive industry has been utterly decimated as a direct result of the epidemic caused by COVID-19. As a result of the enormous disruption in manufacturing and demand from 2020 to 2021, several automotive technology and service-based companies witnessed a significant reduction in revenue. This was due to the fact that both car production and sales declined significantly during this time period. In the meantime, businesses are increasing their investments in automotive blockchain solutions because to the excitement among stakeholders about the possible opportunities. It seems conceivable that the market will go up over the course of the next few years as the situation returns to normal.

The comprehensive research report investigates the automotive blockchain market by looking at both the qualitative and quantitative components of the market. Research has been done looking into the market from both the demand and supply perspectives. The study on the demand side looks at the revenue of the market in a number of different regions before comparing it to the major countries. The research on the supply side looks at the leading competitors in the sector, as well as their presence in regional and worldwide markets and their strategy. We do in-depth research across the globe, including in every significant nation in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Automotive Blockchain Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is divided into smart contracts, supply chain, financing, mobility solutions, and others, based on application. In 2021, the supply chain segment accounts for a substantial slice of the market. This is mainly to an expansion in hybrid car sales and production, which is anticipated to bolster the global supply chain industry. Additionally, from 2022 to 2028, smart contracts are anticipated to witness the fastest market. Smart contracts' applications in the automobile industry, including as B2B contractual agreements, dealership management, and title transfer, are responsible for the segment's quickest development.

The market is classified into three categories based on the provider: application & solution, infrastructure & protocols, and middleware. In 2021, the application and solution segment account for a large proportion of the market. Investments by Tier-I businesses and OEMs, as well as the launch of scientifically superior blockchain solutions, are credited with the increase. However, application and solution operational and integration expenses are higher than middleware. As a result, application and solution vendors generate more income.

Personal mobility, shared mobility, and business mobility are the three types of mobility available on the market. In 2021, the personal mobility category accounted for the maximum of the global market. The development of the personal mobility region is due to rising purchasing power, growing urbanization, rising population, and robust economic growth, all of which are contributing directly to market expansion. Similarly, from 2021 to 2028, the commercial mobility market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/automotive-blockchain-market



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global automotive blockchain Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the major companies operating in the global automotive blockchain market are:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

carVertical

Helbiz

Tech Mahindra

SHIFTMobility

BigchainDB

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automotive Blockchain market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30.50% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Automotive Blockchain market size was valued at around USD 369.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,825.06 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

ased on application, the automobile industry benefits from blockchain technology because it improves supply chain efficiency and reduces wasteful costs.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific is forecasted to hold the maximum market share over the projected timeframe.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/automotive-blockchain-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automotive Blockchain industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automotive Blockchain Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automotive Blockchain Industry?

What segments does the Automotive Blockchain Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automotive Blockchain Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Provider, Mobility Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive blockchain market is segmented into five primary regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Owing to the overwhelming usage of blockchain technology in automotive to promote trust and transparency between consumers and businesses, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to hold the maximum market share over the projected timeframe. In addition, the region's growing production and sales of electric vehicles are projected to drive up demand for automotive blockchain. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of blockchain technology in ridesharing applications in China and India will boost the market growth. North America is expected to grow rapidly due to the high frequency of blockchain technology installation in commercial vehicles in the United States and Canada.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/automotive-blockchain-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Automotive Blockchain market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain

Financing

Mobility Solutions

Others

By Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure and Protocols Provider

Application and Solution Provider

By Mobility Type

Personal Mobility

Shared Mobility

Commercial Mobility

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Blockchain Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/automotive-blockchain-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Automotive Lighting Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-lighting-market-by-type-halogen-xenon-led



Automotive Parts Die Casting (Aluminum, Magnesium, and Zinc) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-part-die-casting-market



Automotive Wrap Films Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-wrap-films-market



Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market



Adaptive Optics (AO) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/adaptive-optics-market



Electric Brake Booster Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-brake-booster-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

