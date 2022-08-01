The Global Sulphonamides Market is expected to grow by $ 128.42 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulphonamides Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310890/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the sulphonamides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, rising urinary tract infections among individuals, and special regulatory designations.

The sulphonamides market analysis includes formulation segment and geographic landscape.



The sulphonamides market is segmented as below:

By Formulation

• Oral

• Topical



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the sulphonamides market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and increased federal and institutional funding for antibiotic research will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sulphonamides market covers the following areas:

• Sulphonamides market sizing

• Sulphonamides market forecast

• Sulphonamides market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sulphonamides market vendors that include AA Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agron Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG, and Co. KG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lexine Technochem Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, PANPHARMA S.A., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Smilax Laboratories Ltd., Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Also, the sulphonamides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

