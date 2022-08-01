The Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market is expected to grow by $ 1.48 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310886/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the surgical site infection control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, rising awareness regarding hygiene, and a growing geriatric population.

The surgical site infection control market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The surgical site infection control market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Superficial incisional SSI

• Deep incisional SSI

• Organ or space SSI



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green products as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical site infection control market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for disposable surgical site infection products and a growing number of partnerships between vendors and end-users will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surgical site infection control market covers the following areas:

• Surgical site infection control market sizing

• Surgical site infection control market forecast

• Surgical site infection control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical site infection control market vendors that include 3M Co., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Metall Zug AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Prescient Surgical, Sotera Health Co., Stryker Corp., STERIS Plc, and Winner Medical Co. Ltd. Also, the surgical site infection control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

