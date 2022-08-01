The Global Balance Bike Market is expected to grow by $ 898.35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Balance Bike Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310885/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the balance bike market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling, an increase in demand for weight balancing in children, and government initiatives to promote cycling.

The balance bike market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The balance bike market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Metal bike

• Wood bike



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population as one of the prime reasons driving the balance bike market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in online sales and increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the balance bike market covers the following areas:

• Balance bike market sizing

• Balance bike market forecast

• Balance bike market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading balance bike market vendors that include Artsana S.p.A, Baybee Prime Toys India Pvt. Ltd, Bixe Balance Bikes, Cruzee Balance Bike, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Glide Bikes Inc., Industrial Research Corp, Joovy Holding Co., KaZAM LLC, Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd, Prince Lionheart Inc., Radio Flyer Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., RGA Banana Ltd, The Chillafish Co., The First BIKE Co. Inc., TheCroco, Strider Sports International Inc, Woom, and Yvolve Sports Ltd. Also, the balance bike market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

