SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verano Holdings Corp. - VRNOF

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: VRNOF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Verano and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 27, 2022, Verano filed a Notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing that “[o]n July 26, 2022, as a result of internal compensation and tax reviews, certain accounting errors were uncovered and in consultation with Verano Holding Corp.’s (the ‘Company’) management, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the Company determined that the Company will be required to restate” its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, March 31, 2022, and for the year ended December 31, 2021. Verano specified that “the Audit Committee determined that the Company’s stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Company’s restricted stock units was understated in each of the Prior Period Financials (i) primarily as a result of calculating such expense as if each restricted stock unit vested into one share of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares (‘SV Shares’) instead of 100 SV Shares and (ii) to a lesser extent, as a result of, among other things, using the Black-Scholes option pricing model to value such restricted stock units instead of the date of grant trading price of the SV Shares underlying such restricted stock units, as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a result of such understated stock-based compensation expense, the Company’s tax expense in each of the Prior Periods Financials was overstated, and accordingly, the Company’s tax obligation will be reduced.”

On this news, Verano’s stock price fell $0.24 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $6.22 per share on July 28, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT: