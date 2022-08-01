The Global Pool Tables Market is expected to grow by $ 65.67 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pool Tables Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310882/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pool tables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from APAC, growing demand for indoor recreational sports, and growing youth population and urbanization in developing countries.

The pool tables market analysis includes the type and material segments and geographic landscape.



The pool tables market is segmented as below:

By Type

• American pool table

• British pool table



By Material

• Slate pool table

• Wooden pool table

• Metallic pool table

• Rubber pool table



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing online sales of pool tables as one of the prime reasons driving the pool tables market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing innovations in pool tables and the use of snooker and pool tables in corporate workspaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pool tables market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., BCE Distributors Ltd., Blatt Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, CHEVILLOTTE, Connelly Billiards Tucson, Diamond Billiard Products Inc., EastPoint Sports Ltd. LLC, Escalade Sports Inc., GDM Sports, Gold Standard Games, H. Betti Industries Inc., Legacy Billiards, Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Plank and Hide Co., Presidential Billiards, Rene Pierre SA, Sharma Billiard Accessories, Tanishq Billiards, and Valley Dynamo Inc. Also, the pool tables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

