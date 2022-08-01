The Global Food Starch Market is expected to grow by $ 5.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Starch Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310881/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by preference over animal-derived thickening, gelling, and emulsifying agents, strategic initiatives by market vendors, and expansion and growth of the food processing industry.

The food starch market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The food starch market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Maize

• Wheat

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising online retail sales of food starch as one of the prime reasons driving the food starch market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of new application areas and growing consumer demand for natural and clean label ingredients in food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food starch market covers the following areas:

• Food starch market sizing

• Food starch market forecast

• Food starch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food starch market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., KMC amba, Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Qingdao Nuoxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group. Also, the food starch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

