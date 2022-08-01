The Global Micro Lending Market is expected to grow by $ 209.13 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Lending Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310879/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the micro-lending market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of advanced technology in microfinancing, diverse lending options, and easier eligibility for microfinance.

The micro-lending market analysis includes source segment and geographic landscape.



The micro-lending market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Banks

• NBFCs

• MFIs



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of microlending in developing nations as one of the prime reasons driving the microlending market growth during the next few years. Also, quick and easy access to credit and the promotion of self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the micro-lending market covers the following areas:

• Microlending market sizing

• Microlending market forecast

• Microlending market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro-lending market vendors that include Accion International, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Bluevine Inc., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., ESAF Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kiva Micro funds, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lendio Inc., Lendr. Online LLC, Oakam Ltd., On Deck Capital Inc., Panamax Inc., Small Industries Development Bank of India, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Also, the micro-lending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



