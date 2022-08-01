The Global Punching Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 318.65 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Punching Machine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189983/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the punching machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising industrial automation globally, growing demand for CNC machines, and growth in the automotive industry.

The punching machine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The punching machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Chemical industry

• Construction industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the punching machine market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing market for high-speed steel cutting tools and enhanced growth of fabricated metal products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the punching machine market covers the following areas:

• Punching machine market sizing

• Punching machine market forecast

• Punching machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading punching machine market vendors that include AMADA Co. Ltd., Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd., Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd., Dallan SpA, DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., Durmazlar Makina AS, Hydro Power Tech Engineering, iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., JPW Industries Inc., NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, Produtech Srl, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Schind Machines, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH. Also, the punching machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

