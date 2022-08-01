Kryptomon taps former Diesel merchandising director to head the launch of its "Physital-Wearable"

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain game Kryptomon, a living-NFT-powered Metaverse project combining Play-and-Earn gaming with nostalgic charm, launches its physical NFT merchandise line. The company also announces the addition of Davide Matteazzi as its Chief Merchandising and Marketplace Officer to spearhead the charge into wearables, bringing experience from senior-level tenures at global fashion brands including Diesel and Calvin Klein Jeans.





Digital wearables, skins, and cosmetics have become a vibrant sector for monetization in gaming and online communities, growing into a $40 billion market. As the wider Metaverse expands, wearables are likely to make a bigger splash. Just recently, Meta unveiled its partnerships with Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne for their Horizon Worlds marketplace. However, for blockchain gaming to ride the upward momentum of wearables, there must be a utility for their in-game audiences to create value for the pieces beyond simple merchandising.

Kryptomon’s expansion into NFT wearables encompasses a real-life piece of merchandise or clothing that unlocks a digital item for avatars to wear within its “Kryptoverse.” Each physical NFT translates to an element beyond a skin or cosmetic, providing in-game advantages and bonuses as players collect pieces. The launch of physical NFTs and wearables embodies Kryptomon’s next chapter in merging real-world and blockchain gaming on the heels of its $10 million funding round.

Chief Merchandising and Marketplace Officer Davide Matteazzi joins Kryptomon to lead the charge on positioning its physical NFT offering as a unique blend of real-world product and digital gameplay utility. Following positions as Diesel’s Global Merchandising Director and Vice President at Calvin Klein Jeans, Matteazzi brings a wealth of knowledge to build the project’s launch into the physical NFT ecosystem.

“We are very excited to introduce merchandise that has a real impact in the Kryptomon universe and diversify how our community interacts with digital wearables,” says Umberto Canessa Cerchi, CEO of Kryptomon. “Adding Davide to our growing team to bring this project to fruition will ensure our community remains at the forefront of how we roll out our physical NFT products.”

“Digital wearables have a bright future and show a clear path for NFT longevity,” says Davide Matteazzi, Chief Merchandising & Marketplace Officer at Kryptomon. “I’m thrilled to join Kryptomon as the project brings something truly unique to the field of Metaverse gaming and can’t wait to start building their real-world and digital wearable selection.”

About Kryptomon

Set in the Kryptomon Metaverse, community members play as “Trainers,” taking care of their own NFT pet monsters, which have a unique and mutable genetic code made up of 38 randomized parameters that determine their physical and behavioral characteristics. They are capable of learning, falling sick, getting hungry, and protecting their trainers when out on an adventure in the physical world. In turn, trainers will have to care for, feed, and train their Kryptomon partners in order to grow and prepare for the battles ahead. Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto and Metaverse gaming by using blockchain, digital genetics, and location-based technologies. To see how Kryptomon is creating its gaming universe, please visit https://kryptomon.co/

