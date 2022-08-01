The Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market is expected to grow by $ 5.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.74% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377553/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive power window motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of the power window system, increasing electrification in vehicles, and the production shift to low-cost countries.

The automotive power window motor market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive power window motor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of anti-pinch technology in the power window systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive power window motor market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing sales of electric vehicles with power window systems and increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive power window motor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive power window motor market sizing

• Automotive power window motor market forecast

• Automotive power window motor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive power window motor market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HI LEX Corp., Inteva Products LLC, Jiangxi Dellsun Auto Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., KUSTER Holding GmbH, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Ningbo Hengte Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., Standard Motor Products Inc., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive power window motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

