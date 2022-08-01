The Global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 1.60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377522/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the automatic pill dispensing systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing aging population, a rise in medication errors, and an increase in online retailing.

The automatic pill dispensing systems market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automatic pill dispensing systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Home healthcare



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of automation in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic pill dispensing systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of automatic pill dispensers at home and the advantages of automated pill dispensers over manual counterparts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic pill dispensing systems market vendors that include Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., IngenioRx Inc., JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medipense Inc., Medminder Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Parata Systems LLC, PharmRight Corp., RxMedic Systems Inc., ScriptPro, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swisslog Healthcare AG, Talyst LLC., and YUYAMA Co. Ltd.

