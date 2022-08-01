The Global Automotive Body Control Module Market is expected to grow by $ 2.50 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Body Control Module Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256439/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive body control module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multiple scalable BCMs for different vehicle categories, governing bodies mandating safety regulations, and increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles.

The automotive body control module market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive body control module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for small and reliable BCMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive body control module market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of new features in BCMs and maturing autonomous vehicles concept will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive body control module market covers the following areas:

• Automotive body control module market sizing

• Automotive body control module market forecast

• Automotive body control module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive body control module market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, HELLA GmbH, and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intellias group, Lear Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive body control module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

