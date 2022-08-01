Proactive news headlines including Tiffany & Co, Cypress Development, American Resources, ImagineAR, Tiziana Life Sciences and Braxia Scientific

New York , Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- CryptoPunks comes to Tiffany & Co. with limited-edition gold pendants click here
- Todos Medical says new study highlights case for use of dietary supplement product Tollovid click here
- Cypress Development gets repeat 'Outperform' rating, high-upside $3.10 price target from Noble Capital click here
- MySize strikes deal with 7 For All Mankind (Brazil) for clothing customers to find perfect fit click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital provides update on Progressus Clean Technologies subsidiary acquisition by BioQuest click here
- Alibaba says it will work with US regulators to prevent New York delisting click here
- Bitcoin and Ethereum keep it steady while DeFi takes a breather click here
- American Resources says ReElement Technologies division exceeds expectations with greater than 99.5% pure isolated rare earth elements (REE) click here
- Metal Tiger's investee company notes district opportunity after second significant intersection click here
- ImagineAR strikes private label mobile app tie-up with London creative agency EngageWorks click here
- Corporate metaverses will “misfire” says Vitalik Buterin, but venture capital piles in regardless click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences says study using nasal anti-CD3 (Foralumab) presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference click here
- Xeris Biopharma notes that its commercialization partner for Ogluo in the UK, EEA, and Switzerland, Tetris Pharma, is to be acquired by Arecor Therapeutics click here
- Braxia Scientific lifts revenue and narrows loss in fiscal 2022 as it looks to "significantly" scale offerings click here
- Rainbow Rare Earths’ Phalaborwa project may make it the lowest cost producer of neodymium and praseodymium in the world click here
- Vejii Holdings launches process to review its strategic alternatives click here
