High Usage of Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots in Hospitals Due to Increasing Cases of Cancerous & Non-cancerous Tumours: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%, the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market is projected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by the end of 2026.



Robotic radiosurgery and radiotherapy are being used by an increasing number of oncologists and hospitals to treat lesions and tumours. Because of the shorter treatment times and higher patient throughput offered by these treatments, patients can quickly return to their normal routines.

Additionally, radiosurgery restricts the amount of radiation that healthy tissues are exposed to since it enables a very accurate dosage distribution. The enhanced treatment of spine tumours, which are often exceedingly difficult to treat, is also made possible by this therapy approach. The market for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics is expanding due to its many uses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market is to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion by 2026.

Demand for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2026.

Radiosurgery and radiotherapy robot sales growth is aided by hospitals treating patients with tumours of cancerous or non-cancer type.

North America is handsomely leading the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market.

According to Fact.MR’s analyst, “the manner that radiosurgery and radiotherapy therapies are reimbursed varies greatly depending on the local government. However, the improved environment is motivating more patients to choose these therapies, which is expected to boost market expansion”.

Winning Strategy

Many companies are emphasizing organic growth strategies, including new product releases, product approvals, and other factors such as patents and promotional events.

One of the growth strategies seen in the market is mergers and acquisitions, along with partnerships and collaborations. Market participants now have the opportunity to expand their businesses due to activities such as the creation of new products and the improvement of existing ones.

Digital Surgery, a pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence, data, and analytics, was purchased by Medtronic (U.S.) in February 2020. As a result, the portfolio and platform for robot-assisted surgery at Medtronic have expanded.





Competitive Landscape

Top companies in radiosurgery robots are investing heavily to gain a competitive edge over one another and progress in this market landscape. The market for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots is expanding into new regions and introducing advanced products at the same time.

New product approvals and launches are both important for market players to enhance their stance as well as drive revenue generation in the market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the novel non-invasive stereotactic radiation system that is used to treat breast cancer, in December 2017, manufactured by the company Xcision Medical Systems, LLC.

As part of its commitment to provide painless, precise, and non-invasive radiation treatment to thousands of patients being treated for incurable malignant and non-cancerous tumours, Artemis Hospitals introduced North India's first M6 Cyberknife Radiosurgery technology in August 2017.

Key Segments of Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots Industry Research

By Product : X-ray Based Gamma-ray Based Proton-beam Based

By End Use : Hospitals Clinics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of the product (X-ray based, gamma-ray based, proton-beam based), end use (hospitals, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

