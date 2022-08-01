Tritan Software Expands With New Office in Cyprus

MIAMI, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritan Software, the leading provider of maritime health and safety software platforms, has officially opened a new office location in Limassol, Cyprus, to further expand its operations within the commercial maritime segment.

The new office will serve as a primary service and business development location for the shipping industry and the greater Mediterranean region. "Given its strategic location and presence to some of the world's most prominent ship management companies, it was a natural choice to be closer to our clients and provide the best support for their needs," stated Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships.

The office is located at the recently constructed new port building directly in front of the Port of Limassol with the Tritan logo prominently on display. Tritan Software has expanded rapidly into the commercial segment and is currently servicing some of the industry's largest ship management companies, along with over 97% of the cruise industry. "We're bringing much-needed innovation and new services into a segment of the industry that has been largely underserved for many years," stated Andrew L. Carricarte, President and CEO. "We're genuinely excited to grow our success with more vessel operators and to improve the safety and wellbeing of seafarers worldwide."

About Tritan Software

Tritan Software is the industry's #1 provider of Health and Safety software and services currently supporting more than 97% of cruise lines and some of the world's largest ship management companies. Tritan's extensive experience and specialized product suites specifically address the unique needs of the industry while achieving the highest value for our Clients with a proven return on investment. Our focus on technology innovation and 24/7 service excellence has been the catalyst for our global success.

To learn more about Tritan Software, please visit www.tritansoft.com.

Phone: +1-877-299-1000

Email: info@tritansoft.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tritan Cyprus Office









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment