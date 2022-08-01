One World Universe Inc. Announces FilmRise Acquires Rights to Green Beret’s Feature Film Debut "MVP"

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announces FilmRise acquires rights to Green Beret’s feature film debut ‘MVP’.



FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, has secured exclusive worldwide rights to former U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer’s directorial feature film debut MVP.

The film will be released theatrically in a combination of sponsored and organically presented on-demand fundraising screenings and special bookings, festivals and organizational screenings in order to promote the non-profit Merging Vets & Players organization, followed by its digital release worldwide.

FilmRise joins the non-profit organization Merging Vets and Players and its partnership with the NFL to launch a nationwide multi-tiered distribution and fund-raising initiative for the film commencing later this summer and running through the upcoming football season. Merging Vets and Players, which Boyer co-founded with Fox Sports NFL Insider personality and mental health advocate Jay Glazer, is supported by the NFL and many of its teams.

“We all face very personal struggles in our lifetime and Nate Boyer’s ability to convey his experiences and share other heroes’ stories in such a universal way on the screen in MVP is something that we at FilmRise are so very proud to support,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher in a statement.

“We’re beyond thrilled to land such a dynamic partner to help share our story with the world,” said Nate Boyer in a statement. “FilmRise is all-in, ready to take the ball and run with it, creating awareness not only for the MVP film but for Merging Vets & Players.”

In the film, on the streets of Hollywood, a recently retired NFL player is saved from scandal by a homeless veteran. With their “glory days” behind them, the two men bond in search of purpose and identity. Shot on location in Los Angeles, MVP dramatizes the formation of Merging Vets & Players. The film features both military veterans and former professional athletes in front of and behind the camera.

Boyer stars in the film, alongside Tom Arnold, Jarrod Bunch, Rich Eisen, Jay Glazer, Talia Jackson, Vietnam Veteran Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi. Hall of Fame athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long and Michael Strahan all make cameos as themselves. Wiz Khalifa also writes and performs the original song “Work4It,” which is included in the film.

Balboa Production partners Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood executive produce alongside Jerry C. Craig of J. Craig Holding Company and subsidiary One World Universe, Inc., Jay Glazer, Mo McRae, Joe Newcomb, and Shanna and Rob Schanen. Charles Berg, Boyer, Nicholas Gibeault, Weston Scott Higgins, and Jared Hoffman are producers.

Almost half of the crew consisted of veterans and every veteran character represented on screen was played by an actual veteran.

One World Universe has always supported our troops and will continue to support them through every avenue available to us.

