ResultsCX Partners With ERIN For New Employee Referral Program ReferCX

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies, today announced it has partnered with ERIN Technologies for a new employee referral program called ReferCX. ERIN is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 1.5 million employees making referrals in over 100 different countries. With the new submission platform, along with payout increases, ResultsCX’s aims to double the amount of referrals it receives within the first calendar year of its formal launch on May 31.



Data shows that referrals have a 50% higher retention rate and increased performance in nearly every key indicator. Simply put, hiring more referrals means better service for ResultsCX clients and their customers. The ERIN platform integrates seamlessly with ResultsCX’s ATS and HRIS, decreasing manual labor that previously went into the referral process, along with Automatic Referral tracking and payouts. With a gamified platform designed with the end user in mind, the company is excited to see the new referral program reach a significant amount of its employees with a growing number of users bringing in referred applicants.

The ERIN Team provided key support components as a partner - training support as well as assistance in marketing the referral program to employees for widespread adoption and use. It has also provided a 24/7 chatbot on the ResultsCX website and offers ongoing program support to ensure ResultsCX is on track to meet their referral targets.

In addition to financial incentives for referrals, ERIN’s gamified format also enables ResultsCX to assign points referrals sent, link shares on social media, and use of the app so that employees can earn non-monetary prizes as well during its campaign.

"At ResultsCX, we know that people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Sean Hawthorne, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition for ResultsCX. “To that end, we're thrilled to announce our new best-in-class global ReferCX program and reward our teams for bringing the best and brightest from their network to our growing family. “ReferCX challenges and reimagines the traditional referral model in high volume recruitment by focusing on talent attraction and retention. We couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds as a result of this initiative."

"We're excited to partner with ResultsCX to support their innovative referral efforts with our platform, bringing automation and engagement to achieve high volume and high-quality employee referrals,” said Mike Stafiej, CEO of ERIN. “They have been an excellent partner and are visionaries with their talent acquisition strategies."

"From the onset, Christy Clark, Sean Hawthorne, and team understood the positive impact an employee referral program would have on the ResultsCX global business,” said Raul Aquino, Director of Global Sales for ERIN. “Impressively, they were aware and understood the challenges, gaps, and choke points they faced not having a robust platform to support that initiative. Their objectives are clear in that they are striving to actively engage their global employees, fully integrate with their ATS, and automate the entire lifecycle process. We look forward to working with the ResultsCX team regularly as a trusted business partner.”

About ERIN

ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 1.5 million employees making referrals in over 29 different countries. ERIN’s platform enables businesses to completely automate employee referrals and provides an engaging experience allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30-seconds using the mobile app or web browser. ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA and was founded in 2019. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses boost referral hires, visit https://erinapp.com.

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.



