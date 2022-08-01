Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

● Revenue was $461.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a 22.1% increase from $377.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and a 57.2% increase from $293.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● GAAP gross margin was 58.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 56.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 59.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense, compared with 56.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $0.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP operating expenses were $129.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $103.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $92.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $41.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.3 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $70.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP operating income was $141.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $60.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $179.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $42.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.4 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $94.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP other expense, net, was $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with other income, net, of $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP other expense, net (1) was $7,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $5.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with non-GAAP other income, net (1), of $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income. ● GAAP income before income taxes was $136.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $63.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $179.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $42.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $96.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP net income was $114.7 million and $2.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $55.2 million and $1.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP net income (1) was $157.0 million and $3.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $42.9 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan income and $0.3 million for related tax effects, compared with $86.5 million and $1.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $1.1 million for related tax effects.



The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:



● Revenue was $838.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 53.1% increase from $547.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● GAAP gross margin was 58.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 55.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 58.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding the impact of $2.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with 56.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $1.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP operating expenses were $251.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $198.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $179.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $80.2 million for stock-based compensation expense, $7.7 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $136.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $59.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP operating income was $238.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $313.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $82.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $7.8 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $170.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP other expense, net, was $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with other income, net, of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $7.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan income. ● GAAP income before income taxes was $232.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $314.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $82.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $173.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP net income was $194.2 million and $4.02 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $100.6 million and $2.11 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ● Non-GAAP net income (1) was $275.3 million and $5.70 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $82.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for net deferred compensation plan income, $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets and $1.3 million for related tax effects, compared with $155.9 million and $3.27 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.2 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $5.6 million for related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, End Market 2022 2021 2022 2021 Storage and Computing $ 122,288 $ 57,795 $ 218,874 $ 109,107 Enterprise Data 65,199 29,928 107,708 46,111 Automotive 61,019 48,699 115,565 93,566 Industrial 55,865 43,323 104,403 83,111 Communications 59,299 37,459 114,873 73,528 Consumer 97,334 76,113 177,295 142,349 Total $ 461,004 $ 293,317 $ 838,718 $ 547,772

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company reorganized its end markets and broke out Computing and Storage into two new end markets: Storage and Computing, and Enterprise Data. All prior-period amounts have been restated to reflect the changes in the end markets.

The following is a summary of revenue by product family (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Product Family 2022 2021 2022 2021 DC to DC $ 442,250 $ 278,808 $ 801,099 $ 520,237 Lighting Control 18,754 14,509 37,619 27,535 Total $ 461,004 $ 293,317 $ 838,718 $ 547,772

“We are continuing to execute on our growth strategies, including expansion and diversification of our R&D centers and manufacturing partnerships in multiple countries,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022:

● Revenue in the range of $480.0 million to $500.0 million. ● GAAP gross margin between 58.4% and 59.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 58.7% and 59.3%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%. ● GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $136.2 million and $140.2 million. Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses (1) between $94.7 million and $96.7 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $41.5 million to $43.5 million. ● Total stock-based compensation expense of $42.8 million to $44.8 million. ● Litigation expense of $2.3 million to $2.7 million. ● Interest and other income of $1.3 million to $1.7 million before foreign exchange gains or losses. ● Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.9 million and 48.9 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS's core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying webinar will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including under “Business Outlook” and the quote from our CEO herein, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and fully diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the remainder of 2022 and the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, potential new business segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, and our projected expansion of capacity and the impact it may have on our business, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; our ability to expand manufacturing capacity to support future growth; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders or regulations of governmental entities, including such orders or regulations that impact our customers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes to the global economy, including due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the global economic downturn; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying webinar represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying webinar.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,867 $ 189,265 Short-term investments 469,012 535,817 Accounts receivable, net 125,508 104,813 Inventories 359,647 259,417 Other current assets 35,055 35,540 Total current assets 1,332,089 1,124,852 Property and equipment, net 356,687 362,962 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 23,961 21,917 Other long-term assets 66,385 69,523 Total assets $ 1,785,693 $ 1,585,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,925 $ 83,027 Accrued compensation and related benefits 85,238 62,635 Other accrued liabilities 91,324 81,282 Total current liabilities 254,487 226,944 Income tax liabilities 47,350 47,669 Other long-term liabilities 60,734 67,227 Total liabilities 362,571 341,840 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 46,787 and 46,256, respectively 891,888 803,226 Retained earnings 545,920 424,879 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,686 ) 15,880 Total stockholders’ equity 1,423,122 1,243,985 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,785,693 $ 1,585,825

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 461,004 $ 293,317 $ 838,718 $ 547,772 Cost of revenue 190,043 129,102 348,877 242,498 Gross profit 270,961 164,215 489,841 305,274 Operating expenses: Research and development 57,131 44,753 111,234 86,645 Selling, general and administrative 70,668 57,238 137,822 108,691 Litigation expense 1,274 1,596 2,763 3,224 Total operating expenses 129,073 103,587 251,819 198,560 Operating income 141,888 60,628 238,022 106,714 Other income (expense), net (5,092 ) 3,031 (5,726 ) 5,618 Income before income taxes 136,796 63,659 232,296 112,332 Income tax expense 22,117 8,490 38,051 11,750 Net income $ 114,679 $ 55,169 $ 194,245 $ 100,582 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.46 $ 1.20 $ 4.17 $ 2.20 Diluted $ 2.37 $ 1.16 $ 4.02 $ 2.11 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 46,675 45,796 46,550 45,647 Diluted 48,286 47,754 48,268 47,732





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,198 $ 885 $ 2,505 $ 1,700 Research and development 9,187 6,752 17,588 12,918 Selling, general and administrative 32,530 24,489 62,633 46,092 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 42,915 $ 32,126 $ 82,726 $ 60,710





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 114,679 $ 55,169 $ 194,245 $ 100,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 42,915 32,126 82,726 60,710 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 - 66 - Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (302 ) 290 (475 ) 233 Tax effect (314 ) (1,117 ) (1,276 ) (5,578 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 157,011 $ 86,468 $ 275,286 $ 155,947 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 3.36 $ 1.89 $ 5.91 $ 3.42 Diluted $ 3.25 $ 1.81 $ 5.70 $ 3.27 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 46,675 45,796 46,550 45,647 Diluted 48,286 47,754 48,268 47,732





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 270,961 $ 164,215 $ 489,841 $ 305,274 Gross margin 58.8 % 56.0 % 58.4 % 55.7 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 1,198 885 2,505 1,700 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (48 ) 130 (51 ) 291 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 272,111 $ 165,230 $ 492,295 $ 307,265 Non-GAAP gross margin 59.0 % 56.3 % 58.7 % 56.1 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating expenses $ 129,073 $ 103,587 $ 251,819 $ 198,560 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (41,717 ) (31,241 ) (80,221 ) (59,010 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (33 ) - (66 ) - Deferred compensation plan income (expense) 5,338 (2,022 ) 7,701 (2,981 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 92,661 $ 70,324 $ 179,233 $ 136,569





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating income $ 141,888 $ 60,628 $ 238,022 $ 106,714 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 42,915 32,126 82,726 60,710 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 - 66 - Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (5,387 ) 2,152 (7,752 ) 3,272 Non-GAAP operating income $ 179,449 $ 94,906 $ 313,062 $ 170,696





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total other income (expense), net $ (5,092 ) $ 3,031 $ (5,726 ) $ 5,618 Adjustments to reconcile other income (expense), net to non-GAAP other income (expense), net: Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 5,085 (1,862 ) 7,277 (3,039 ) Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (7 ) $ 1,169 $ 1,551 $ 2,579





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total income before income taxes $ 136,796 $ 63,659 $ 232,296 $ 112,332 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 42,915 32,126 82,726 60,710 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 - 66 - Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (302 ) 290 (475 ) 233 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 179,442 $ 96,075 $ 314,613 $ 173,275





2022 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ending September 30, 2022 Low High Gross margin 58.4 % 59.0 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.7 % 59.3 %





RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

