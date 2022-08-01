Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 11, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the financial markets close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 11, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13730815. To access the live webcast, please visit https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1556372&tp_key=6cb19180df. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com.