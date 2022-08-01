Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Highlights

Established technology independence and began operating on Gaia owned hardware

Eighth consecutive quarter of positive earnings and EBITDA, with Q2 EBITDA margins over 20%

“The spring marked a return to the seasonal patterns we have historically seen in our new member acquisition trends,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “This resulted in less quarterly member additions since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Despite this shift we continued our financial discipline by delivering strong EBITDA margins while maintaining profitability. With the completion of our 18-month project to enable technology independence and ongoing financial discipline we remain well-positioned to achieve the long-term vision of our company.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 7% to $20.7 million from $19.4 million in the year-ago quarter, with an ending member count of 792,000 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 770,200 as of June 30, 2021.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased to $18.0 million compared to $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin decreased slightly to 86.7% from 87.1% in the year ago quarter primarily as a result of increased content amortization.

Total operating expenses were $17.7 million or 85% of revenues compared to $16.2 million or 84% of revenues in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA improved to $4.2 million compared to $3.9 million in the year ago quarter, with EBITDA margin over 20%.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.1 million or $0.01 per share compared to $0.6 million or $0.03 per share in the year ago quarter. The slight decline reflects the incremental intangible asset amortization and operating expenses related to the integration of Yoga International, an acquisition that was completed at the end of December 2021.

Cash flows from operations was $2.5 million for the second quarter. Gaia’s cash balance as of June 30, 2022, was $6.2 million.



Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 1, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-220-8451

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2588

Conference ID: 2614556

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 15, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 2614556

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 20,720 $ 19,443 $ 42,551 $ 38,339 Cost of revenues 2,759 2,509 5,664 4,947 Gross profit 17,961 16,934 36,887 33,392 Gross profit margin 86.7 % 87.1 % 86.7 % 87.1 % Expenses: Selling and operating 15,869 14,738 32,654 29,276 Corporate, general and administration 1,794 1,501 3,579 2,997 Acquisition costs — — 49 — Total operating expenses 17,663 16,239 36,282 32,273 Income from operations 298 695 605 1,119 Interest and other expense, net (50 ) (52 ) (110 ) (118 ) Income before income taxes 248 643 495 1,001 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes — — — — Income from continuing operations 248 643 495 1,001 Loss from discontinued operations (132 ) — (293 ) — Net income $ 116 $ 643 $ 202 $ 1,001 Earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Basic earnings per share $ — $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Diluted earnings per share $ — $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 20,788 19,268 20,627 19,235 Diluted 20,795 19,810 20,795 19,786 EBITDA* $ 4,163 $ 3,927 $ 8,216 $ 7,450

* See definition and reconciliation below.







GAIA, INC.

Summary of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities - continuing operations $ 2,523 $ 4,252 $ 6,687 $ 9,440 Operating activities - discontinued operations 454 — 293 — Investing activities (4,591 ) (4,205 ) (10,419 ) (8,979 ) Financing activities (3 ) 647 (49 ) 673 Net change in cash $ (1,617 ) $ 694 $ (3,488 ) $ 1,134





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 116 $ 643 $ 202 $ 1,001 Interest expense, net 50 52 110 118 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes — — — — Depreciation and amortization expense 3,997 3,232 7,904 6,331 EBITDA 4,163 3,927 8,216 7,450 Acquisition costs — — 49 — Share-based compensation expense 389 90 929 703 Discontinued operations (132 ) — (293 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,420 $ 4,017 $ 8,901 $ 8,153

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, and the results of discontinued operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 6,195 $ 10,269 Accounts receivable 2,972 2,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,278 1,986 Total current assets 11,445 14,983 Media library, software and equipment, net 52,618 50,558 Right-of-use lease asset, net 7,486 7,871 Real estate, investment and other assets, net 31,002 31,394 Goodwill 28,870 28,870 Total assets $ 131,421 $ 133,676 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 11,604 $ 14,962 Deferred revenue 15,218 14,847 Total current liabilities 26,822 29,809 Long-term mortgage, net 6,035 6,109 Long-term lease liability 6,865 7,234 Deferred taxes 309 309 Total liabilities 40,031 43,461 Total shareholders' equity 91,390 90,215 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 131,421 $ 133,676



