Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Earnings and EBITDA

| Source: Gaia, Inc. Gaia, Inc.

Boulder, Colorado, UNITED STATES

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights

  • Established technology independence and began operating on Gaia owned hardware
  • Eighth consecutive quarter of positive earnings and EBITDA, with Q2 EBITDA margins over 20%

“The spring marked a return to the seasonal patterns we have historically seen in our new member acquisition trends,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “This resulted in less quarterly member additions since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Despite this shift we continued our financial discipline by delivering strong EBITDA margins while maintaining profitability. With the completion of our 18-month project to enable technology independence and ongoing financial discipline we remain well-positioned to achieve the long-term vision of our company.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 7% to $20.7 million from $19.4 million in the year-ago quarter, with an ending member count of 792,000 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 770,200 as of June 30, 2021.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased to $18.0 million compared to $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin decreased slightly to 86.7% from 87.1% in the year ago quarter primarily as a result of increased content amortization.

Total operating expenses were $17.7 million or 85% of revenues compared to $16.2 million or 84% of revenues in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA improved to $4.2 million compared to $3.9 million in the year ago quarter, with EBITDA margin over 20%.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.1 million or $0.01 per share compared to $0.6 million or $0.03 per share in the year ago quarter. The slight decline reflects the incremental intangible asset amortization and operating expenses related to the integration of Yoga International, an acquisition that was completed at the end of December 2021.

Cash flows from operations was $2.5 million for the second quarter. Gaia’s cash balance as of June 30, 2022, was $6.2 million.

Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 1, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-220-8451
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2588
Conference ID: 2614556

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 15, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2614556

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:
Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

 
GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
       
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
       
Revenues, net $20,720  $19,443  $42,551  $38,339 
Cost of revenues  2,759   2,509   5,664   4,947 
Gross profit  17,961   16,934   36,887   33,392 
Gross profit margin  86.7%  87.1%  86.7%  87.1%
Expenses:                
Selling and operating  15,869   14,738   32,654   29,276 
Corporate, general and administration  1,794   1,501   3,579   2,997 
Acquisition costs        49    
Total operating expenses  17,663   16,239   36,282   32,273 
Income from operations  298   695   605   1,119 
Interest and other expense, net  (50)  (52)  (110)  (118)
Income before income taxes  248   643   495   1,001 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes            
Income from continuing operations  248   643   495   1,001 
Loss from discontinued operations  (132)     (293)   
Net income $116  $643  $202  $1,001 
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic                
Continuing operations $0.01  $0.03  $0.02  $0.05 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)     (0.01)   
Basic earnings per share $  $0.03  $0.01  $0.05 
Diluted                
Continuing operations $0.01  $0.03  $0.02  $0.05 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)     (0.01)   
Diluted earnings per share $  $0.03  $0.01  $0.05 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic  20,788   19,268   20,627   19,235 
Diluted  20,795   19,810   20,795   19,786 
                 
EBITDA* $4,163  $3,927  $8,216  $7,450 

* See definition and reconciliation below.


 
GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows
       
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
       
Net cash provided by (used in):                
Operating activities - continuing operations $2,523  $4,252  $6,687  $9,440 
Operating activities - discontinued operations  454      293    
Investing activities  (4,591)  (4,205)  (10,419)  (8,979)
Financing activities  (3)  647   (49)  673 
Net change in cash $(1,617) $694  $(3,488) $1,134 
                 


 
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
       
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
       
Net income $116  $643  $202  $1,001 
Interest expense, net  50   52   110   118 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes            
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,997   3,232   7,904   6,331 
EBITDA  4,163   3,927   8,216   7,450 
Acquisition costs        49    
Share-based compensation expense  389   90   929   703 
Discontinued operations  (132)     (293)   
Adjusted EBITDA $4,420  $4,017  $8,901  $8,153 
                 

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, and the results of discontinued operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

 
GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
  June 30,  December 31, 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022  2021 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $6,195  $10,269 
Accounts receivable  2,972   2,728 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,278   1,986 
Total current assets  11,445   14,983 
Media library, software and equipment, net  52,618   50,558 
Right-of-use lease asset, net  7,486   7,871 
Real estate, investment and other assets, net  31,002   31,394 
Goodwill  28,870   28,870 
Total assets $131,421  $133,676 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $11,604  $14,962 
Deferred revenue  15,218   14,847 
Total current liabilities  26,822   29,809 
Long-term mortgage, net  6,035   6,109 
Long-term lease liability  6,865   7,234 
Deferred taxes  309   309 
Total liabilities  40,031   43,461 
Total shareholders' equity  91,390   90,215 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $131,421  $133,676 
         

 