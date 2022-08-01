Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Eric Spence as Vice President of Instrument Engineering and Ken Kuhn, Ph.D., as Vice President of Reagent and Platform Development

SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced further expansion of its management team with the appointments of Eric Spence as Vice President of Instrument Engineering and Ken Kuhn, Ph.D., as Vice President of Reagent and Platform Development. Both executives join the company’s product development team.



Eric Spence, Vice President of Instrument Engineering: Instrument engineering veteran Eric Spence comes to Nautilus from Genapsys, where he advanced through several positions of increasing responsibility leading the instrument development team to hold his most recent role as Senior Director. Mr. Spence’s range of experience at Genapsys spanned the design, development, manufacture, and service of DNA sequencers and related automated workflow instrumentation and consumables. Previously, at Agilent Technologies, he led several research and development (R&D) groups responsible for advancing automated liquid handling, tissue staining, and NGS sequencing instrumentation technologies.

Mr. Spence began his nearly 30-year career in instrument development at Affymetrix, where he enabled the manufacture of the company’s microarrays, and Illumina, where he developed next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments and sequencing flow cells. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ken Kuhn, Ph.D., Vice President of Reagent and Platform Development: Ken Kuhn, Ph.D., joins Nautilus after a combined 20 years at sequencing companies Encodia and Illumina. An experienced R&D, product development, and operations executive, Dr. Kuhn mobilized matrixed teams of scientists and engineers to manage complex biological initiatives as Vice President of Systems Integration, Product Development and Operations, at Encodia. As Senior Director of Product Development at Illumina, he played a significant early role in developing and commercializing a range of NGS, genotyping, gene expression, and qPCR systems and applications that resulted in a suite of leading life sciences products and multi-billion-dollar revenue streams.

Dr. Kuhn holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from Stanford University and a B.S. in biochemistry and molecular biology from Drexel University.

“Eric and Ken are industry veterans who have successfully led teams that built and shipped groundbreaking, market-leading products,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “We are thrilled to welcome these leaders of scientific research and product development, whose combined executive leadership in platform and process science innovation – including Ken’s expertise in next-generation proteomics and Eric’s track record of bringing instruments to market – will be fundamental to our ongoing work democratizing access to the proteome for the good of human health.”

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

