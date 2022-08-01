SeaSpine® Announces Full Commercial Launch of Meridian™ Anterior Lumbar Interbody System Featuring Reef ™ A Interbody

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the Meridian Anterior Lumbar Interbody System featuring the Reef A interbody. This innovative, new ALIF (anterior lumbar interbody fusion) system addresses an approximately $200 million dollar market segment in the U.S.



The Meridian Anterior Lumbar Interbody System was designed to be a modular instrument and implant system that streamlines the ALIF procedure and provides diverse fixation options for single to multilevel surgeries in a reduced number of sets. Meridian replaces a legacy SeaSpine ALIF system that offered only three stand-alone options, without supplemental fixation. Meridian leverages the success of SeaSpine’s flagship modular anterior cervical system, Shoreline ACS, including offering multiple TruProfile plating options.

“From the simplest case to the most complex reconstruction and stabilization, there is no other system that provides such a great spectrum of intraoperative implant configuration choices,” said Dr. Carl Lauryssen, Director of Neurosurgery at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. “The Meridian product line allows me to have more options than any other anterior lumbar system on the market.”

The Reef A interbody features NanoMetalene® surface technology and Reef Topography™. NanoMetalene describes a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium bonded to a PEEK implant that is designed to provide a bone-friendly titanium surface, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic imaging. The added macro structures of Reef Topography provide greater titanium surface area and improved biomechanical stability. The Reef A interbody profile consists of standalone No-profile and TruProfile® configurations, which allow surgeons the ability to address different pathological needs intraoperatively, with instrumentation designed to be compatible with the WaveForm A (ALIF) 3D-Printed Interbody System that the Company expects to launch later this year.

“This next gen ALIF system is designed to provide maximum modularity coupled with our proprietary surface technology and Reef Topography, which we believe makes it the most comprehensive ALIF system on the market,” stated Shaeffer Bannigan, Vice President of Product Development, Spinal Systems. “Our customers expect simplicity, versatility and capability from our systems – Meridian delivers all three.”



About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

