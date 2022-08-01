Cumulus Media Pioneers Data-Driven Targeting Via Swoop for Broadcast Radio Pharmaceutical Brand Campaigns

Study Underscores Broadcast Radio’s Advertising Value for Pharmaceutical Brands



First-Ever Historic Study Combines a Modeled Patient Segment from Swoop with Nielsen Audio AM/FM Radio Listening Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) | Westwood One Audio Active Group® (AAG) today announced a new capability for pharmaceutical brands developed with data from precision healthcare marketing experts Swoop and Nielsen, the global leader in audience measurement.

AAG’s new study reveals how Swoop custom patient audiences and Nielsen Audio Data can now be analyzed to build broadcast radio media plans and buys. Insights from the study demonstrate new data-driven targeting solutions, showcase broadcast radio’s significant reach, and reveal time spent with radio among key demographic segments, all making the case for even greater investment in the medium.



“Using Swoop data to inform broadcast radio planning and measurement for pharmaceutical brands is now a reality,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Not only can you now find the right audience on radio, but pharma marketers can generate quantifiable reach and impact.”

“Nielsen is committed to incorporating advanced audiences across the media ecosystem, which allows advertisers and agencies to plan, optimize and measure beyond age and gender,” said Angela Girardin, SVP of Audience Intelligence at Nielsen. “Nielsen data delivers valuable insight and analyses for our clients, allowing them to better understand key segments that have been reached.”

"Bringing Swoop's precision audiences to Westwood One's AM/FM radio ecosystem of more than 250 million listeners per month empowers healthcare marketers to better engage with the patients most likely to benefit from a specific treatment," said Scott Rines, Chief Revenue Officer, Swoop. "Through this partnership, healthcare and life sciences advertisers can apply the same audiences they're activating digitally to network radio, optimizing reach and frequency with target patient populations having a high propensity of engagement, driving better outcomes."

An analysis conducted on behalf of a pharmaceutical brand who sought to understand the over-the-air AM/FM listening profile of those who suffered with psoriatic arthritis revealed:

Among consumers within the modeled segment, U.S. AM/FM radio had a significant 83.2% weekly reach with an average of eight hours spent listening per week.





Day time is prime time for AM/FM radio. Within the modeled segment, 77% of time spent listening to AM/FM radio occurred during the weekday, Monday-Friday 6AM-7PM.



The analysis period occurred from October 2021 through December 2021.

For the full key findings of the analysis, please visit WestwoodOne.com/blog.

