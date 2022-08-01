Lincoln Electric Extends Peter M. Pletcher’s Role as Senior Vice President, President International

CLEVELAND, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (“Company”) today announced that Peter M. Pletcher, Senior Vice President, President International, will now oversee the Company’s businesses in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions in addition to his current responsibility for operations in Europe, Turkey and the CIS region.

Pletcher succeeds Steve Hedlund, who was recently promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Pletcher will lead the International Welding segment’s Higher Standard 2025 Strategy initiatives to accelerate growth and improve margin and return performance. He will report to Steve Hedlund and will continue to serve as a member of Lincoln Electric’s Management Committee.

“Peter’s strong leadership and execution of our Lincoln Business System and commercial initiatives in Europe has generated tremendous value and improved our long-term competitive position in the region,” stated Steven B. Hedlund, Lincoln Electric’s Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. “His expanded oversight of Asia Pacific will continue to advance operational excellence and market differentiation to drive growth and value creation.”



Pletcher joined Lincoln Electric in 1995 and has held leadership positions in sales, applications engineering, marketing, product development and operations. Most recently, he has been leading the Company’s European business as Senior Vice President, President International. Prior to that position, Pletcher led the Company’s Automation business. Pletcher holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from LeTourneau University, an MBA from Rutgers University, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/764570b4-7e52-44e1-a356-082e62da3b00

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

