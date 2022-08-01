George D. Wendel, Jr., MD, to Retire as ABOG Executive Director in Late 2023

Dallas, TX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) announces the planned retirement of George D. Wendel, Jr., MD, Executive Director, effective December 31, 2023.

Dr. Wendel started his nearly 12-year-long career at ABOG as the Assistant to the Director of Evaluation in 2012. In 2013, he became the Director of Maintenance of Certification. Since 2017, Dr. Wendel has served as ABOG’s Executive Director.

Dr. Wendel was an ABOG Specialty Certifying Examiner from 1995 through 2012 and a Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) Examiner from 1996 through 2007. He was a member of ABOG’s MFM Division from 2000 through 2004 and served as the MFM Division Director and Chair of the Subspecialty Committee from 2004 through 2007. He has served on ABOG’s Board of Directors in several roles since 2004.

In months to come, the Board will conduct a nationwide search for his successor.

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

