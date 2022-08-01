Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Board Diversity Matrix as of August 1, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced the board diversity matrix, disclosing the gender and demographic backgrounds of the board of Kaixin as self-identified by its members as of August 1, 2022.



The following matrix sets forth the gender and demographic backgrounds of the board of Kaixin as of August 1, 2022.

Country of Principal Executive Offices China Foreign Private Issuer Yes Disclosure Prohibited Under Home Country Law No Total Number of Directors 5 Female Male Non-Binary Did Not

Disclose

Gender Part I: Gender Identity Directors 1 4 0 0 Part II: Demographic Background Underrepresented Individual in Home Country Jurisdiction 0 LGBTQ+ 0 Did Not Disclose Demographic Background 0

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China’s electric vehicle market.

