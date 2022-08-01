Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market to Reach Around $3 Billion by 2027. Air-Based Cooling Techniques to Dominate 60% Share in the Market – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, data center precision air conditioning market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the year 2022-2027. The development of hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of over 30 MW will continue to drive the market growth throughout the forecast period with the adoption of cooling infrastructure in higher numbers.



Air-based cooling techniques are used by around 60% of the market, including traditional CRAC and CRAH units, as well as free-cooling solutions. In addition, in the deployment of precision air conditioners in the market, in-Row Cooling is the major contributor, with a share of around half of the total precision air conditioner market.

Global Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around $3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) Over $2 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 5.01% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product (CRAC Units and CRAH Units), Deployment (In-row cooling, In-rack cooling, and Centralized), Tier Standards (Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS APAC, Southeast Asia, North America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland & Iceland, Russia, Poland & Austria, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, Israel, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia

Edge data center providers are deploying performance-optimized data center (POD) facilities that comprise less than ten racks with integrated power and cooling infrastructure facilities. POD facilities are single-rack data center systems with integrated rack-level UPS systems and metered/monitored UPS systems, cooling, security, and management. These deployments will continue to drive innovations in the data center cooling infrastructure, with increased modular infrastructure offerings.

Vendors offering precision air conditioners and cooling systems are innovating their products to increase efficiency. Over the past few years, data center operators have been adopting energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions aimed at reducing power consumption by up to 50%. This will continue to grow throughout the forecast period. The market is facing major challenges in terms of increased water usage by data centers for cooling purposes.

Key Highlights

The increasing data center demand worldwide, attributed to growing cloud adoption, increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and adoption of 5G, among other factors is driving the data center precision air conditioning market.

Airedale, Airsys, ClimateWorx, Climaveneta, Data Aire, Delta Electronics, Emicon, Eaton, Huawei Technologies, Rittal, Renovo Zhuhai, Swegon, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv are some of the major precision air conditioner providers in the market.

The growing rack power density increases the need for efficient cooling systems. In cases where the rack power density is higher than 20 kW-25 kW, precision air cooling is one of the most ideal and economical cooling methods.



Market Segmentation

Products

CRAC Units

CRAH Units

Deployment

In-row cooling

In-rack cooling

Centralized



Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Geography

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand India Japan Rest of APAC

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Belgium Spain

Central Eastern Europe Russia Poland & Austria Others

North America US Canada

Southeast Asia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Other Southeast Asian Countries

Nordic Denmark Norway Sweden Finland & Iceland Other Nordic Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other MEA Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Other African Countries

Latin America Brazil Mexico Other Latin American Countries





Prominent Critical IT Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

AIRSYS

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta

Data Aire

Delta Group

Emicon

Eaton

Huawei

Rittal

Renovoair Zhuhai

Swegon

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv





