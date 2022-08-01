inCruises announces new corporate name – inGroup

English Italian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six years after launching cruise membership club inCruises and following the recent addition of inStays™ hotels and resorts lineup, the Company announced today that it is changing its corporate name to inGroup. The name change reflects the expanding roster of offerings for Members of the world’s fastest-growing subscription-based travel community.



“Our Company is evolving at a significant pace, and the new inGroup corporate name reflects the breadth of our current products and better sets the stage for future expansion,” said Michael “Hutch” Hutchison, co-Founder and co-CEO of inGroup. “With more than one million Club Members from 196 countries, we are honored by the enthusiasm of all those who want to be ‘in’.”

The new name is effective immediately. inCruises and inStays will remain important brand names within the inGroup family, and more are expected to come.

“The new inGroup name more clearly reflects our strategic vision for the future and the product launches we are planning for 2023 and beyond," said inCruises co-Founder and co-CEO, Frank Codina. “Our continued success and bold vision are grounded in uniquely and expertly blending five core advantages of unmatched value, global velocity, innovative technology, simplicity, and leadership development. As a result, we are most excited about what’s on the horizon that will deliver even more value to our Partners and Members.”

As part of the expanding inGroup, inCruises’ Club Members enjoy travel savings on thousands of cruises, hotels, and resorts. In addition, every monthly membership payment is matched with double Reward Points, which never expire. Bookings are made through the Company’s easy-to-use platform. Club Membership is sold exclusively through independent Partners.

For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .

About inGroup International

inGroup is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel communities, with a portfolio including inCruises and inStays. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 196 countries. inStays™ was added in 2022, giving Members access to more than 25,000 hotel, resort, and cruise offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group .

