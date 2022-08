Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Considering Strategic Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group (“PSG”), the investment adviser to Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (“CEN”), in collaboration with the Board of Trustees of CEN, has been and continues to evaluate various strategic options for CEN seeking to advance and maximize shareholder value. This includes, without limitation, fund reorganizations within the Brookfield fund complex, reorganization opportunities with third parties and strategic portfolio repositioning, including a potential sale of all or a part of CEN’s holding in KKR Eagle. The Board expects to be in a position to present an option for shareholder action or otherwise by the end of the first quarter 2023.



Nevertheless, this effort is ongoing and there can be no guarantee that PSG and the Board will develop a proposal for announcement and execution by CEN. Each of these options presents certain investment, regulatory and federal income tax issues that PSG and the Board continue to evaluate. As a matter of policy, CEN does not comment on or provide the market with updates as to any specific strategic option under evaluation or the status of any informal expressions of interest or formal proposals or offers that may be presented to CEN from time to time, or the course of any discussions with any prospective counterparties, nor will it comment upon any rumors with regard to the foregoing or make a further announcement regarding any proposal or expression of interest until such time, if ever, that it has authorized a transaction or entered into a related definitive agreement or is otherwise required to make an announcement.

PSG is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $24 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $725 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the pursuit strategic options and aspects of the ongoing evaluation and timing of the evaluation. These statements are based on the current expectations of PSG and the Board. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include the risk that PSG and the Board may not identify one or more strategic options or ultimately pursue a strategic option, the risk that the exploration of strategic alternatives or the public announcement thereof may be disruptive to the Fund's business operations or cause the Fund's stock price to fluctuate significantly, the risk that the Fund's exploration of strategic options may be time consuming and may require the incurrence of significant costs and expenses, the risk that the exploration of strategic options could divert the attention of PSG from the ongoing management of the Fund's portfolio and expose the Fund to potential litigation in connection with the process of exploring strategic options or any resulting transaction, among other risks and uncertainties set forth above, as well as the factors described in more detail in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov, and the investor relations portion of the Fund's corporate website.

