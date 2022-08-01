Granite Countertops Unlimited Offers a Wide Variety of Countertops in Elberton GA

Elberton, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elberton, Georgia -

Granite Countertops Unlimited in Elberton GA wants to inform everyone that they have a wide selection of countertops, including granite, quartz, marble, soapstone, and quartzite. Homeowners and other property owners don’t have to visit multiple countertop stores to find the right countertop at an affordable price. Granite Countertops Unlimited maintains a large inventory and - by importing their stone straight from the quarry - offers high quality countertops at extremely competitive prices. They use industry-leading installation technology to ensure a precise fit.

They offer a wide range of natural stone countertops, such as granite, marble, quartzite, and soapstone, along with multiple options for quartz countertops. A granite countertop offers the advantage of being tougher than most typical countertop choices, such as Formica, and it can stand up well to regular wear and tear. Because it is such a tough material, it naturally resists scratches and heat. It will likely outlast the building in which it is installed and it is a popular choice for luxury homes and offices because of its natural and long lasting beauty.

Marble countertops offer elegance and brightness, while providing character to any space. Only a few countertop choices can match the beauty and timelessness of marble. Marble is usually produced in honed, polished or leathered finishes, and it would be up to the customer to make such choices. They recommend the honed or leathered finish for marble countertops because they can resist etching, which results in a dull spot due to acidic foods left on the countertop for a long period of time. Before installing marble countertops, homeowners should be aware of its maintenance requirements, but with proper cleaning and maintenance, they can enjoy the classic and timeless beauty of marble, with a recognizable brightness that cannot be found in granite or soapstone.

Meanwhile, quartzite is a very hard metamorphic rock that was originally sandstone. Quartzite results after the process of pressurization and high heating of sandstone. It is suitable as a countertop surface because of its strength and long-lasting composition. Quartzite is even harder than granite and it is also heat-resistant. It is extremely popular not only because of its hardness, durability, and resistance to scratches, heat, and water absorption, but also because it looks a lot like marble while having the properties of granite.

Soapstone is just like granite in that it is a natural stone and is quarried. It is primarily composed of the mineral talc, which makes it quite soft. However, soapstones that are employed for countertops usually have larger percentages of quartz in them, which makes them harder and more durable for use as a kitchen countertop. Depending on the region where the soapstone is quarried, it will range in color from soft white and light gray to deep charcoal, with most types showing some gentle veining. Some contain hints of pearl, green, or blue, but the most pervasive hues are gray and various shades of white. Due to its adaptability and resilience, soapstone can be utilized for much more than countertops. It can be used for sinks, flooring, fireplace surrounds, and throughout the bathroom. It is also a good option for outdoor kitchens.

Granite Countertops Unlimited is a family-owned and operated business in Elberton, GA that serves the Elberton area, as well as the surrounding areas of Athens, Augusta, Evans, Washington, Thomson, and Lincolnton, GA, and North Augusta, Aiken, Anderson and Greenwood, SC. They are focused on enabling transformations in homes through the addition of custom granite or quartz kitchen countertops, fireplace surrounds, bathroom vanities, and more. Whether it is a home remodel, a new home construction, or a simple update to a current kitchen or bathroom, they want to stress that their products offer an added dimension of luxury and style that dramatically boosts the value of any home or business. And because they are a direct importer, they are able to provide the best prices around.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8yIxTi3i-4&t=5s

Those who are interested in countertops for their home or business can check out the Granite Countertops Unlimited website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Granite Countertops Unlimited Elberton GA, contact the company here:



Granite Countertops Unlimited Elberton GA

Greg Moon

(706) 283-8827

office@gcuinc.com

Granite Countertops Unlimited

1061 Old Middleton Rd

Elberton, GA 30635