Dr Ivan Puah Recommends Fat Grafting As A Solution Following Post-surgery Scars or Disfigurement

Singapore, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, August 2022 — Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director at Amaris B. Clinic, who has over 15 years of practice in liposuction, gynecomastia surgery and two proprietary novel surgical techniques, recommends surgical scar revision with autologous fat grafting as a corrective solution for patients who suffered from post-surgery disfigurement as a result of botched liposuction, scarring from laparoscopy, or surgeries.

Autologous fat grafting, a natural and viable way for scar revision

Autologous fat grafting is a procedure that involves using liposuction to harvest fat from a donor site (patient's own fat source) to be reinjected into another area of the body or face that is deficient and in need of enhancement.

Autologous fat grafting in Singapore is commonly used for breast and buttock enhancement or hand and facial rejuvenation. According to Dr Ivan Puah, autologous fat grafting is also highly effective in correcting scars that may occur post-surgery, accidents or even laparoscopy due to its regenerative properties. Many studies support this method as a way to treat scar-related conditions.

Clinical paper evidence on utilising autologous fat grafting to treat scars-related conditions effectively

In a research titled, 'Autologous fat grafting for scars, healing and pain: a review,' the authors highlighted that in hypertrophic and painful scars, "the technique of blunt cannula insertion optimises the release of scar retraction, which contributes to the analgesic effect of this treatment method. The evidence supports current theories of mesenchymal stem cells' regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties responsible for scar healing." This method to treat hypertrophic and painful scars has also shown functional and aesthetic improvements, including pain relief and scar quality improvement. Riyat et al. wrote that this method poses promising benefits in the future treatment of scar-related conditions [1].

The study by Arcuri et al. proves that fat grafting can be considered "a very powerful tool to correct posttraumatic maxillofacial deformities, and it permits a long-term clinical follow-up. Moreover, it can avoid other conventional reconstructive procedures with less morbidity for the patients and less costs for the society." [2]

Dr Ivan Puah's patients who sought autologous fat grafting treatment to treat scars are satisfied with results

Patients with disfigurements are despaired and often have lower self-esteem and confidence, as observed by Dr Ivan Puah. It causes them a tremendous amount of distress. For some, it affects their intimate relationships with their partners.

Dr Ivan Puah has seen many patients with botched liposuction requiring corrective surgery to mend out the deformities, including removing excess fat bulges left behind due to insufficient fat removal and "patching" dents and scars as a result of overly aggressive liposuction. He has successfully operated on patients with such body disfigurement with liposuction and autologous fat grafting and has yielded a high patient satisfaction rate.

He has also performed numerous scar revisions for patients with scarring post laparoscopy, disfigurements from accidents, and deep pitted acne scars. If done properly, scar management with autologous fat grafting can greatly improve the texture and contours of the areas around the scars. Fat grafting has been shown to reduce tension, soften scar tissue, and relieve pain as the scar entrapment is released. Not only does it have functional benefits, fat grafting, according to Dr Ivan Puah, dramatically improves the cosmetic appearance of scars, and this helps patients who suffer from disfigurement due to scars. Dr Ivan Puah believes that autologous fat grafting provides a promising therapeutic potential for treating post-surgery scars and disfigurement.

One of Dr Puah's case studies and patients, Miss A, had consulted him for scar revision after having developed complications from an abdominal surgery many years ago. As the healing was poor, she developed large, uneven, visible scars on the abdomen. She had tried different methods, including lasers, non-invasive treatments, and topical creams but to no avail. She was emotionally and psychologically affected by the disfigurement.

Clinical assessment showed that she was a good candidate for fat grafting scar revision. She subsequently underwent surgery successfully and was pleasantly surprised by her improvement. The results review reported a positive outcome with increased softness and improved scar tissue texture and thickness. The positive results had a significant impact on her emotionally and also on her self-image and confidence.

Scars from multiple etiologies may cause psychological and emotional disturbances, can limit physical functioning and significantly affect one's self-confidence and life. Multiple studies have proven that autologous fat grafting is a promising treatment for such conditions and should not be limited to cosmetic purposes.

REFERENCE

