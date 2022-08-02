TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ: TGTX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX)

Did you lose money on investments in TG Therapeutics? If so, please visit TG Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX) between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

TG Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, or UKONIQ, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

In January 2020, TG Therapeutics initiated a rolling submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), requesting accelerated approval of Umbralisib as a treatment for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (“MZL”) and follicular lymphoma (“FL”) (the “Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA”).

In December 2020, TG Therapeutics initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the FDA for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib (together, “U2”), as a treatment for patients with CLL (the “U2 BLA”).

In May 2021, TG Therapeutics submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) for Umbralisib to add an indication for CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma (“SLL”) in combination with Ublituximab (the “U2 sNDA”).

In September 2021, TG Therapeutics submitted a BLA to the FDA for Ublituximab as a treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (“RMS”) (the “Ublituximab RMS BLA”).

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain FDA approval of the Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA, the U2 BLA, the U2 sNDA, or the Ublituximab RMS BLA in their current forms; and (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib’s clinical and/or commercial prospects.

On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics issued a press release “announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).” TG Therapeutics advised that “[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed”, stating that “[t]he FDA’s concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial.”

On this news, TG ’Therapeutics’ stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 34.93%, to close at $15.20 per share on November 30, 2021.

Then, on April 15, 2022, TG Therapeutics issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company has voluntarily withdrawn the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).” The press release stated that “[t]he decision to withdraw was based on recently updated overall survival (OS) data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial that showed an increasing imbalance in OS.”

On this news, TG Therapeutics’ stock price fell $1.93 per share, or 21.81%, to close at $6.92 per share on April 18, 2022.

Then, on May 31, 2022, TG Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for Ublituximab to December 28, 2022 “to allow time to review a submission provided by the Company in response to an FDA information request, which the FDA deemed a major amendment.”

On this news, TG Therapeutics’ stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 14.51%, to close at $4.42 per share on May 31, 2022.

Finally, on June 1, 2022, the FDA announced that, due to safety concerns, it had withdrawn its approval for Umbralisib for the treatment of MZL and FL. Specifically, the FDA provided that “[u]pdated findings from the UNITY-CLL clinical trial continued to show a possible increased risk of death in patients receiving [UKONIQ]. As a result, we determined the risks of treatment with [UKONIQ] outweigh its benefits.”

On this news, TG ’Therapeutics’ stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 11.53%, to close at $3.91 per share on June 1, 2022.

