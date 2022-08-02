RIBER: Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia

French English

Press release

Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia

Bezons, August 2, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.

An industrial customer, who already owns several MBE 6000 systems, has just ordered a new MBE 6000 to strengthen its production capacities for electronic devices.

With nearly forty machines in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic device material used in telecommunications and in fiber optic networks.

This new order will be delivered in 2023.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

Contacts

RIBER

Stéphane Berterretche

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cyril.combe@calyptus.net



